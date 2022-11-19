The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Stock Position Lessened by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the second quarter worth $25,411,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 17.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Howard Hughes during the first quarter valued at about $1,507,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Howard Hughes during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 28.5% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Howard Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.25.

Howard Hughes Trading Down 0.3 %

Howard Hughes Company Profile

Shares of NYSE HHC opened at $68.42 on Friday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $105.51. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.87.

(Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.