Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 79 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $790,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,452 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,532,000 after acquiring an additional 38,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $156.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.29. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.10.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

