1,593 Shares in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Bought by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLNT. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 290.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,098.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC raised its position in Planet Fitness by 1,147.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth about $84,000. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLNT shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.23.

Planet Fitness Trading Up 2.9 %

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness stock opened at $74.99 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $97.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 89.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

