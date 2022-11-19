Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $69,000 Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.10.

Insider Activity

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $2,198,793.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,883 shares in the company, valued at $44,673,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA stock opened at $230.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.47. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,732.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

