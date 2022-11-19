Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys 90 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Nucor by 11.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 189,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,816,000 after buying an additional 18,881 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 57.1% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Nucor by 61.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 104,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after buying an additional 39,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Nucor by 59.9% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.33.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $142.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.85. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.