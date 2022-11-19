Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 63.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gentex by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Gentex by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Gentex in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing acquired 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,344.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing acquired 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,344.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at $383,022.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

GNTX opened at $28.73 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $37.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $493.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GNTX shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Gentex to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gentex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

