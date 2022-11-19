Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $70,000 Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 58.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 113.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amdocs to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Amdocs to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.20.

Amdocs Stock Up 1.1 %

DOX stock opened at $84.79 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $90.77. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

