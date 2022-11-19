Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 217 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 60.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total transaction of $129,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,940,417.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Mark J. Alles bought 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.75 per share, for a total transaction of $314,468.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,008.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total value of $129,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,824 shares in the company, valued at $27,940,417.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $747,745. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMRN. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $88.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $97.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.26, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.34.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.41). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

