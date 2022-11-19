Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $67,000 Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 213.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WTRG. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WTRG. Bank of America cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. HSBC raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 2.3 %

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $47.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.64. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $53.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 64.97%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Stories

