Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Raises Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 45.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 620,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,708,000 after purchasing an additional 193,097 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 94.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 24.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of American International Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of American International Group to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

Insider Activity at American International Group

American International Group Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $59.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.19. The company has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.61%.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.