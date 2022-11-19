Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Acquires 5,035 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ginkgo Bioworks

In other news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 343,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $1,070,381.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,212,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,783,736.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 343,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $1,070,381.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,212,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,783,736.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 343,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $1,070,384.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,212,735 shares in the company, valued at $81,783,733.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,493,901 shares of company stock valued at $17,358,313 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DNA opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $13.74.

Several research firms have weighed in on DNA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $14.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.55.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

