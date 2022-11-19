Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 762 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,156,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,434,000 after acquiring an additional 381,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,429,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,458,000 after purchasing an additional 99,856 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,752,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 8,094,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,655 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $24.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average of $30.51. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $39.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

