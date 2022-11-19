Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 41.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 9.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 5.4% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 11.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Stock Performance

DocuSign stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.09. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $275.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

About DocuSign

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.