Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 111,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Qualtrics International by 503.6% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 48,854 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Qualtrics International by 879.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 912,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,053,000 after buying an additional 819,336 shares in the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,136,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Qualtrics International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,113,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,796,000 after buying an additional 22,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XM. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Qualtrics International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XM opened at $10.07 on Friday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $37.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.98.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 55.14%. The business had revenue of $377.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qualtrics International

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.