Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Boosts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 9.6% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,325,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,739,000 after buying an additional 116,116 shares during the period. HFR Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 21.9% in the second quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,261,000 after buying an additional 26,373 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 509,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,182,000 after buying an additional 27,906 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 10.6% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 14,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 10.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 60,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SCHW. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $10,338,194.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,159,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,479,681.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $10,338,194.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,159,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,479,681.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 469,243 shares of company stock valued at $37,140,656. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $79.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $144.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.55.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.75%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

