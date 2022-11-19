Westpac Banking Corp Increases Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,353,000 after buying an additional 140,892 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,334,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 338,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,814,000 after buying an additional 16,502 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,659,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,367,000 after buying an additional 54,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

GWW opened at $597.03 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $612.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $540.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $516.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 24.60%.

GWW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Atlantic Securities cut W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $572.83.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

