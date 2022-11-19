Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 696 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.0% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 51.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% in the second quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% in the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total value of $25,866,121.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,369 shares in the company, valued at $20,418,557.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total value of $25,866,121.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,369 shares in the company, valued at $20,418,557.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total transaction of $26,167,185.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,441,676.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar General Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.85.

NYSE:DG opened at $257.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

