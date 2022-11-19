Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 16.6% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.55.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $173.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.06. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The company has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $85,838.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,949.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

