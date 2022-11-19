Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $61,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,509,000. Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 123,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $672,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of RPG opened at $159.78 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $138.73 and a 12-month high of $223.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.63.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

