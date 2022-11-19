Alps Advisors Inc. Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,494 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of Hyzon Motors worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hyzon Motors by 67.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 55,532 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the second quarter worth $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 35.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 87,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Hyzon Motors by 4.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 981,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 42,049 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hyzon Motors Price Performance
NASDAQ HYZN opened at $1.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.95 million, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83. Hyzon Motors Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $8.74.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hyzon Motors Company Profile
Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hyzon Motors (HYZN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.