Alps Advisors Inc. Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,494 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of Hyzon Motors worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hyzon Motors by 67.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 55,532 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the second quarter worth $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 35.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 87,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Hyzon Motors by 4.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 981,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 42,049 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HYZN opened at $1.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.95 million, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83. Hyzon Motors Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $8.74.

HYZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hyzon Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Melius downgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.03.

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

