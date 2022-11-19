Westpac Banking Corp Trims Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,793 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in AerCap were worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 71.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in AerCap during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in AerCap by 1,980.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in AerCap by 47.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in AerCap by 604.9% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Price Performance

NYSE:AER opened at $59.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.01. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $37.20 and a 52 week high of $69.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.82. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AER. Barclays raised their target price on AerCap from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AerCap in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

