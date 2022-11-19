Alps Advisors Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 345.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,440 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,305 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 85.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 639 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.6% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 6.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.7% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,378 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXCM stock opened at $113.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 209.63, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.21. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $163.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.45.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on DexCom from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their target price on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DexCom from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

