Alps Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 11,534 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 101.5% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 36.3% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 70.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 23,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 143,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTWO. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. DZ Bank raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $98.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.07. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $182.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -897.91, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

