Westpac Banking Corp Has $6.01 Million Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $6,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 357.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 274.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $7,227,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,711,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,886,556.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,000 shares of company stock worth $26,640,900. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

LYV opened at $66.21 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.05 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 94.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Several research firms have commented on LYV. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

