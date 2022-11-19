Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,672 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Relx by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,795,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,333,000 after buying an additional 566,815 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relx by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,388,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,290,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Relx by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,859,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,835,000 after buying an additional 120,709 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,841,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,271,000 after buying an additional 70,300 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Relx by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,749,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,397,000 after buying an additional 148,955 shares during the period. 3.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RELX opened at $27.33 on Friday. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.99.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,840 ($33.37) to GBX 2,710 ($31.84) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,650 ($31.14) to GBX 2,785 ($32.73) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,730 ($32.08) to GBX 2,770 ($32.55) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,805 ($32.96) to GBX 2,828 ($33.23) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

