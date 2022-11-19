J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $180.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.92 and a one year high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Benchmark reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.