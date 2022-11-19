Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 19,600 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Cannae worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNNE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cannae in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Cannae by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Cannae by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Cannae by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Cannae in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNNE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cannae from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Cannae from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cannae to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Cannae from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Cannae Stock Performance

Cannae Profile

NYSE:CNNE opened at $23.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average is $21.08. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

