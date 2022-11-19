Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 19,470 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,470 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $5,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 6,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $669,710. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snowflake Trading Down 1.0 %

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.49.

NYSE SNOW opened at $146.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.95. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $400.60.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

