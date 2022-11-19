Westpac Banking Corp Has $5.69 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,233 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total value of $451,269.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.82, for a total value of $727,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,297,296.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $14,373,699 over the last 90 days. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on REGN. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.81.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.
