Westpac Banking Corp Sells 24,103 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 332,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,103 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $37,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $133.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $392.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

