Alps Advisors Inc. Takes $1.44 Million Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BorgWarner by 19.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 444,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,821,000 after acquiring an additional 72,469 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 14.5% during the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 238,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after buying an additional 30,068 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 366,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after purchasing an additional 70,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 590.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 298,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 255,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE BWA opened at $42.22 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $50.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BWA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

