Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GFI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 488.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $10.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.28. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $17.20.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.15.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

