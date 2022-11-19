Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,813 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,813 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 140,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 162,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.96.

In other news, President Ondrej Vlcek acquired 456,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $10,001,367.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 3,453,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,659,568.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

