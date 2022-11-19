Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,025,000 after buying an additional 111,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,118,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,967,000 after buying an additional 207,098 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,836,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,669,000 after buying an additional 228,606 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,116,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,138,000 after buying an additional 89,065 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,122,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,732,000 after buying an additional 517,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.
In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $188.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.69 and a 52-week high of $265.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.82.
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.
