Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $1.76 Million in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of RLI by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RLI by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in RLI by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RLI by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in RLI by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI Stock Up 0.0 %

RLI stock opened at $130.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.46. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $96.22 and a twelve month high of $134.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.95.

RLI Increases Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.39). RLI had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $7.26 per share. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $29.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.30%. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RLI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point decreased their price objective on RLI to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

About RLI

(Get Rating)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.