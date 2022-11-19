Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 11,555.1% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,787,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,560 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $94,865,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 666.4% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 751,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,876,000 after acquiring an additional 653,698 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 8.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,202,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,566,000 after acquiring an additional 634,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,051,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,018,000 after acquiring an additional 345,616 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Price Performance

Global Payments stock opened at $98.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.99 and a 1 year high of $153.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.99. The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 445.52, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.48. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on GPN. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.63.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Articles

