JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 72,420 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,410,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.77% of LPL Financial worth $260,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LPLA. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,046,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at $117,183,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in LPL Financial by 16.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,364,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,017,000 after acquiring an additional 329,899 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,923,000 after acquiring an additional 248,255 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at $43,796,000.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $218.22 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.65 and a 1-year high of $271.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 12.84%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on LPL Financial from $259.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.86.

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total value of $5,141,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,559.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

