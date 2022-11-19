Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $1.54 Million in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Lancaster Colony in the first quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 206.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 37.6% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 111.2% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 37.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on LANC shares. TheStreet raised Lancaster Colony from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lancaster Colony Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, insider David S. Nagle sold 720 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.51, for a total value of $124,207.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,803.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider David S. Nagle sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.51, for a total transaction of $124,207.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,803.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 7,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $1,664,539.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,059,051.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,240 shares of company stock worth $2,485,516 over the last three months. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $204.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.95. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12-month low of $116.85 and a 12-month high of $214.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56 and a beta of 0.18.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.53 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Featured Articles

