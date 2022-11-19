Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Gartner were worth $5,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IT. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the first quarter worth about $231,575,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Gartner by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,660,000 after buying an additional 173,532 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gartner in the first quarter valued at about $38,069,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter valued at about $15,935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT opened at $337.69 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $346.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.61.

In other Gartner news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $176,135.15. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,338.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Gartner news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $176,135.15. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,338.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total transaction of $5,410,900.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,277 shares in the company, valued at $371,496,428.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,065 shares of company stock valued at $9,126,872. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IT. Barclays boosted their price objective on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $327.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.13.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

