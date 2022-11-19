Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 4,100 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,430,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943,494 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402,115 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,315,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,298 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,562,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,051 shares during the period. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $44.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.93 and a 1 year high of $62.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

BAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares in the company, valued at $95,598,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,598,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,157.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,788,416 shares of company stock valued at $117,322,892 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

