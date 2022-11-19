The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 782.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 265.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $879,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,800 shares of company stock worth $81,594. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LSXMA stock opened at $42.30 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LSXMA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.43.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

