Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 14,028 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 186.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,028 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $95.15 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $61.80 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The company has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 584,631 shares of company stock valued at $53,972,041. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

