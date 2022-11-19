Alps Advisors Inc. Takes $1.61 Million Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Elastic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Elastic by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Elastic by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Elastic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.86.

Elastic Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $58.01 on Friday. Elastic has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $182.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.59.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $250.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.78 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 48.44% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $117,063.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,706.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,394.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $117,063.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,706.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,595. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.