Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,756 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 48,969 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Netflix by 526,574.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,163,993,000 after buying an additional 3,106,790 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,875,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,617 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,659,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,370,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in Netflix by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 2,790,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,045,239,000 after buying an additional 973,158 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.13.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $287.98 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $694.16. The stock has a market cap of $128.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $256.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

