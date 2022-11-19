Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 7,656 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 253,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 97,500 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 456,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $38.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $51.39.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

