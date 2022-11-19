Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $8.93 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 364.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,817 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $8,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,306.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 124.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $34.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.34. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 313.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.