Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,259 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in NVR were worth $9,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in NVR by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR Price Performance

NYSE NVR opened at $4,392.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 4.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4,157.14 and its 200 day moving average is $4,223.06. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,576.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5,982.44.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,646.00.

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,250.10, for a total transaction of $4,955,616.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,855,155.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,550.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,067 shares of company stock worth $13,014,824. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

