Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,988 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.9% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA increased its position in PayPal by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 45,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 305,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,310,000 after buying an additional 32,818 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 229,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,007,000 after purchasing an additional 45,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $84.92 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $202.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.99.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.02.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

