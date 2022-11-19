Cerity Partners LLC Has $572,000 Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,284 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 392.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SYF opened at $35.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $50.30.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYF. TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.79.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

