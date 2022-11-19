MGO One Seven LLC Reduces Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total transaction of $3,818,283.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 644 shares in the company, valued at $537,598.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total value of $3,818,283.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,598.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Francis Rogers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.34, for a total transaction of $1,092,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,192 shares of company stock worth $14,122,890 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $838.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $848.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $757.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $694.51.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $813.67.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

